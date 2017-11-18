Jalandhar brothers took to snatching chains for drugs: Police

Arrested for snatching chains, the brothers from Jalandhar, Shubham Sehgal (26), and Naman Sehgal (22), used to steal chains and exchange them to get drugs from a Khanna-based drug supplier Gurdeep Singh alias Kala (27). They used to strike deals on WhatsApp to dodge police.

The crime branch of Chandigarh police nabbed Shubham and Naman, along with drug supplier Gurdeep Singh, hailing from Mandi Gobindgarh, from Sector 20 on Wednesday. The accused used to exchange snatched gold chains for drugs.

Shubham and Naman, Class-12 pass, had got addicted to drugs and to fund this the duo started snatching and lifting vehicles.

“The two had come to city looking for job in a Call Centre in Sector 34, but had gone there only for a day or two,” said Pawan Kumar, DSP (crime), Chandigarh.

Got drug supplier’s contact in Kapurthala jail

It was during their stay in Kapurthala jail after they were arrested with smack in 2013 that the brothers had got the contact of drug peddler Gurdeep Singh from another drug peddler Amrik Singh, who was lodged in the jail.

“After coming out on bail, Shubham and Naman got in touch with Gurdeep and used to take drugs in exchange of the gold chains they snatched in Jalandhar and now for the past two months in Chandigarh”, said DSP.

Used to steal motorcycles, then target women

Shubham and Naman used to move around on a stolen motorcycle and target women walking in the streets or outside their houses. They usually snatched chains during the day time. Moreover, they had stolen four motorcycles, now recovered, which they used for snatching. After snatching chains, they used to go to Mandi Gobindgarh and buy narcotics from Gurdeep Singh.

A chain and stolen motorcycles were also recovered from Gurdeep Singh. He was first arrested in 2015 and charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

‘WhatsApp helped in striking deal, dodge police’

As per the police, after snatching gold chain, the accused Shubham and Naman used to send the picture of the chain to Gurdeep Singh on WhatsApp. Gurdeep used to come to Chandigarh to collect the chain and then get it verified by the jeweller. After the stolen item was verified, he used to call the brothers to Mandi Gobindgarh for the delivery of contraband.

Police investigations have pointed out that Gurdeep used to procure drugs from a Nigerain national in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. The accused used to strike deals through WhatsApp to dodge the cops, said police.

Lapses in tenant verification

Naman and Shubham had shifted to Chandigarh about two months back and were staying as paying guests in Sector 20. They had shifted only after they were identified by the Jalandhar police in a mobile theft case, were facing eight cases in Jalandhar, and had jumped bail. Their arrest points out to the lapses in tenant verification process.

