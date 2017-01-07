Jalandhar MC gears up for Swacch Surveskhsan Survey

The municipal corporation Jalandhar (MCJ) is gearing up its preparations for Swacch Surveskshan Survey 2017 that the union government started from Tuesday, on wards for ranking 500 cities across the country on cleanliness. Jalandhar is among the 500 cities that have been chosen for the survey.

MC officials said that they have started working on different parameters of cleanliness that will be counted under the survey.

A team from the union government is likely to visit Jalandhar for the same on January 23, and will be conducting cleanliness inspection in the city for three days.

Assistant medical officer (AMO) Dr Shri Kishan said that MC is working on preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

Though waste management has been the biggest challenge for the city along with traffic, the Union urban development ministry in 2015 had declared Jalandhar as the cleanest city in Punjab in the survey conducted under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

It is for this reason; Swacch Survekshan Survey holds importance for the civic body, to maintain the title of the cleanest city in the state. Recently, Jalandhar also succeeded in becoming one the smart cities in the country.

Fails to evoke public response

Though the civic body claims that they have been doing a lot in order to maintain the cleanliness and sanitation, it has failed to receive public participation on the same. Garbage littering is still rampant in the city.

In addition to this, MC has failed to make use of Swacchta App that was launched by the union government under the mission.

In September last year, Jalandhar was listed among the 10 lowest performing cities in the nation in terms of making use of the app for upgrade of its cleanliness mechanism.

Cleanliness Parameters Public participation - 40%

Open Defection Free (ODF) - 30%

Waste processing plant - 20%

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) - 5%

Team capacity building - 5%

Steps taken

DRP-MCJ is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) on steps that the office is taking in terms of cleanliness in city.

Open Defecation Free- The civic body has received around 380 applications for construction of toilets in areas based in the periphery of the municipal limits. So far 70% work has been completed.

Waste processing- MCJ said that it is working on the waste compost processing project in Wariana that was lying neglected from more than two years.

Information, education, communication- MCJ is planning to organise street plays and others competitions for creating awareness about cleanliness.

Installing GPS device- Officials informed that they have started installing GPS system in their cleanliness machinery.