Jalandhar MP seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help to rescue Paramjit Kaur from Saudi Arabia

The Jalandhar member parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Monday sought the help of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, to rescue the 39-year-old woman of Jalandhar district.

Paramjit Kaur ,of Gorsiya Nihal, 46 km from the district headquarters, had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a domestic help on July 13. She contacted her family and told about her incarceration by an employer on August 21. Kaur said that she was sold and made to work against her wish in Hail city of Saudi Arabia.

Must read | Arabian nightmares: How women from Punjab end up in ‘Gulf of slavery’

MP Chaudhary wrote a letter to minister and said that Paramjit Kaur, wife of Malkit Ram falling under the Jalandhar constituency was sold by a travel agent in Saudi Arabi for Rs 3 lakh. The buyers have been torturing her and not providing her anything to eat.

He said that he got to know about the case after the Union minister twitted about Paramjit’s return on November 3. But later, she clarified that the tweet was regarding some other Paramjit.

“The person who abducted Kaur is now demanding Rs 5.40 lakh for her release. I have also talked to the victim personally over the phone who has reported to be under stress due to torture. The victim’s husband is poor and is not in a position to pay this amount,” MP wrote in his letter.

He requested the minister to bring back Paramjit Kaur from Saudi Arabia on government expenses.

A first information report (FIR) lodged by her husband Malkeet Ram,45, alleged that the travel agent, Resham Bhatti of their village had promised a job to her in Saudi Arabia by saying that his wife too worked there and the family will get Rs 40,000 once she gets settled. Once she was given a job, her passport was kept in the custody of her employer who did not allow her to move out of the house, the complaint said.

Bhatti has been booked under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is still absconding.