Jalandhar: Police recover Rs 1.18 crore robbed from bank cash van, three more arrested

Jalandhar police on Tuesday arrested three persons and recovered Rs 1.18 crore cash that was looted by seven men from an HDFC Bank cash van in Jalandhar on Friday.

Police had arrested one accused, Ranjit Singh of Lakhan Khole village, on the same day of the crime while Jaskaran Singh of Harchowal village in Gurdaspur district was nabbed on Sunday by the police.

At a press conference, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Jaskaran Singh said three more accused — identified as Sutinderpal Singh of Nadala, Sukhdev Singh of Dala village and Manoj Kumar of Bholath — have been arrested and the looted cash recovered. Two accused are still at large and “will be arrested soon”.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarabjit Rai, who arrested the accused Ranjit after brief firing on Friday, and his team was also awarded by police.

A Tata Indigo sedan had stopped in front of the cash van at Manak Rai village, 33km from district headquarters Jalandhar, and three motorcycle riders with their faces covered surrounded it.

“After a four-kilometre chase, our men fired at the car and a bullet hit Ranjit. He confessed to the crime and revealed the identity of the other six,” the DIG said.

He said the police seized the cash from different locations, which was stashed away by three of the accused. Police also recovered a .12-bore country-made pistol, one .12 bore gun with five live cartridges from the accused.