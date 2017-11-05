Jalandhar’s Paramjit yet to return from Saudi Arabia, family worried

Gurbaskh Kaur of Nawanshahr heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after she returned home after three horrible months in Saudi Arabia, but the family of Paramjit Kaur of Nakodar is still worried as she is yet to arrive. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had assured the family, in a tweet, that the woman will be back on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Paramjit of Gorsiya Nihal village in Jalandhar has allegedly been sold and being made to work against her wishes in Hail city of Saudi Arabia. Paramjit had gone there for a job as a domestic help on July 13 and contacted the family about her incarceration by her employer on August 21.

Naresh Kumar, a relative of Paramjit, said the people with whom Paramjit is living currently are demanding money that they had given to the agent.

“I had a talk with Paramjit today. She said that she was being tortured there. We request Sushma Swaraj to help us in getting her back as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

With Paramjit failing to come back despite Swaraj’s assurance, the family members are now worried about her safety.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Sharma (45), a retired captain from merchant navy who had been helping the family, again tweeted on Sunday to Sushma Swaraj inquiring about the whereabouts of Paramjit.

He tweeted that he has not been able to get any information from the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.

“I tried to contact Indian embassy KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) still no information,” Ravinder Sharma tweeted.

In an FIR lodged on September 7 after Paramjit contacted her family, her husband Malkeet Ram (45) alleged that travel agent Resham Bhatti of their village had promised a job to her in Saudi Arabia while claiming that his wife too worked there and that the family would get Rs 40,000 once she is settled there.

Bhatti was booked under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nakodar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mukesh Kumar said Bhatti is absconding and the police have issued a look-out circular (LOC) to all airports of India.