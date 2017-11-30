Jalandhar youth killed in US was to come home in January to see his ‘dream’ home

The 21-year-old youth from Jalandhar who was reportedly shot dead by robbers in Jackson city of US on Tuesday, local time, was to visit India to see his newly-constructed home in January.

Sandeep Singh’s home in New Defence Colony area of Jalandhar is in a pall of gloom ever since his family members received the news of his death from a relative.

“We were living in a rented accommodation ever since we moved to Jalandhar from our native village, about a decade ago. It was my son’s dream to build his own kothi (palatial house) in a posh locality in the city. He worked hard and had been sending ₹1 lakh every month to me for the last two years for the construction,” said Sandeep’s father Balwinder Singh.

“He had made plans to see his dream house in January, but it seems Waheguru had different plans,” he added.

Three years back, Sandeep left for the US with his uncle to make a living. His father wanted him to become a cop but he was determined to go abroad.

Friendly son and a caring brother

“We were like friends. He always called me ‘papa yaar’. He was very handsome and even told me about his girlfriend,” Balwinder said.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s younger sister, Sharanjeet Kaur, 17, said he always treated her like his daughter and used to send ₹2,000 every month as pocket money. He also gifted her a mobile phone and a gold ring on her birthday recently.

Balwinder said his son was killed when he was returning from work with two friends. Some unidentified men attempted to loot their cash and mobile at gunpoint. After handing over $200 and an iPhone 7 to the robbers, he ran towards his car. The robbers then fired two bullets at him suspecting that he was going to take out his revolver from the car, Balwinder said.

However, his friends somehow escaped, despite the robbers firing four bullets in their direction. They then informed the police.

Sandeep’s uncle will bring his body on Sunday for cremation.

CM requests Shusma to ensure proper probe

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter. He wrote: “Shocked at the murder of Indian youth Sandeep Singh in Mississippi, US. Request @SushmaSwaraj Ji to direct Indian Embassy there to ensure that proper probe is conducted and culprits are booked at the earliest.”