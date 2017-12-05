‘Japan ready to join hands to uplift local cycle industry’

Director of Industry and Commerce, Punjab, DPS Kharbanda, had a meeting with the members of All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) at Avon Cycles in Ludhiana on Monday.

“Japan is ready to join hands with India to challenge the Chinese cycle industry,” Kharbanda told the big-wigs of the cycle industry including all eight AICMA members - Hero Cycles, Avon Cycles, TI Cycles , Atlas Cycles, Kross Cycles, SK Bikes and Vishal Cycles.

The meeting was held know the problems being faced by the cycle industry and what needs to be done for the betterment of industry.

‘City cycle industry to get a boost’

Kharbanda, who visited the Japanese capital Tokyo on an official tour organised by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in November, said Japan cycle industry is ready for transferring high-end technology and investing in India.

“The Japanese are even ready to invest in the Dhanansu cycle valley project of Ludhiana East,” said Kharbanda, adding that companies like Panasonic and Japan Management Association among others are also ready to share e-bicycle technology with the city cycle manufacturers.

He said Japanese consultants will be visiting the city industry in January or February and will discuss machinery and technology with the local industry for its development. “Joining hands with the Japanese cycle industry will also bring down the competition faced by Ludhiana cycle industry against its Chinese counterpart,” Kharbanda said.

The industrialists said that India produced 15 million cycles per annum while China produces 90 million. Out of the total cycle industry in India, over 80 per cent is in Punjab.

$1.9-million R&D centre at Focal Point

Kharbanda said a research and development (R&D) centre worth $1.8 million will be developed for the cycle industry situated at Industrial Focal Point, in association with UNIDO. The project, allotted in January this year, has already commenced and is expected to complete in March 2019. He said international level technology/machinery will be brought at the centre and the local industry will not have to depend on other countries for technology.