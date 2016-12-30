Jarnail Singh yet to begin campaigning in Lambi, camps in Bathinda

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP's) Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh spent about half-an-hour for photo-op on Thursday after his press conference here, seemingly to relax a day after he challenged Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is his rival in Lambi, for a debate.

"It will take two days to begin," he replied, when asked when he will start his campaigning. Jarnail had said on Wednesday after his candidature was announced at the Kolianwali rally that he would remain in Lambi now.

He said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had invited him to join that party when he was honoured with a 'siropa' in the office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in 2009 after the shoe-hurling incident.

"I then refused to join as I found no political party meeting the expectations of the common people," Jarnail said.

Jarnail reiterated that he would soon have his vote in Punjab so that he could file the nomination and, if required, he would happily sacrifice the position of Delhi MLA for the cancellation of the vote in the national capital.

"I am a born Punjabi, and a majority of people in his Rajouri Garden constituency are also Punjabis and are a worried lot about the future of Punjab," he said.

'Punjab is our (Punjabis) roots , and I am here for the people of Punjab now," he replied to a query on his being dubbed an outsider.

A handful of AAP cadres from Lambi accompanied Jarnail to Bathinda, as he held meetings here to chalk out the campaign strategy.

Jarnail would look for his residential accommodation in Malout town that falls in the Malout assembly segment but is seen as a central place to reach the 74 villages and the Lambi town for campaigning.

DONORS’ LIST

Jarnail said that the AAP had removed the list of the donors on its website because they were being "targeted" by the Modi government. AAP did not have money for the elections, but had wholehearted support of the people of Punjab.