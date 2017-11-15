Jathedars not subject to any court, says SGPC president Badungar

Jathedars of Takhts are not under any worldly court, said Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar while talking to mediapersons at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib, on Tuesday.

Badungar was responding to a media query regarding a petition filed by Sikh historian Harjinder Singh Dilgir in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging his ex-communication by the five jathedars.

SGPC president said he would be able to give his reaction regarding the notice issued to the SGPC by the high court only after receiving it.

To another query on the Akal Takht turning down SGPC plea to extend date of Guru Gobind Singh’s parkash parv, Badungar said the decision by the highest temporal body of the Sikhs is acceptable to the SGPC. Gurpurb will be celebrated on December 25, he said.