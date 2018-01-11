Jewellery worth Rs 1.5 cr looted: Burglary at Chandigarh bizman’s house an insider’s job, say police 

A day after jewellery worth at least Rs 1.5 crore was looted from a businessman’s house in a posh Sector-33 locality, police suspect it to be an insider’s job. Around 7.30pm on Tuesday, four masked men with pistols in their hands fearlessly walked in through the front gate of the house of Ajit Jain, who owns cold stores in Lalru and is also into gold trade.

His wife, Ritu, runs a jewellery boutique, sells gold jewellery online and also designs wedding jewellery. Police say the looted jewellery could be worth as high as Rs 5 crore as the family is yet to ascertain its value.

“The accused may be a former employee, a former servant or a person who visited the house as a customer,” said a senior police officer, not wishing to be named. “The accused were aware of the house layout and had planned everything meticulously.”

Police have started questioning Jain’s former employees besides customers who visited his house recently. The mobile dump of the area has also been collected.

Got extortion letter in 2012

In 2012, too, police had arrested one of Jain’s former drivers after the businessman received a letter demanding Rs 5-crore extortion. The sender had threatened to throw acid on Jain and his son if he failed to pay the money.

However, the driver was acquitted as charges against him could not be proved.

Came in Santro, didn’t talk much

At the time of the incident on Tuesday, Ajit’s wife, daughter Khushboo, and servant Dev Raj were at home. Khushboo is married and her husband is in paramilitary forces and posted in North East.

The four accused came in a black Hyundai Santro car wearing monkey caps and mostly communicated through gestures during the 20 minutes they were in the house. Only one did the talking — in Punjabi and Haryanvi — and kept asking about the “locker” (safe). Police probe suggests the accused knew where the jewellery was kept in the house.

As the accused had LED backlights on the car, the registration number is not visible in the CCTV footage.

‘Dog didn’t bark at all’

The family has a Golden Retriever dog, which was in the house when the accused barged in. The dog, according to Jain, did not bark at all. “They may have fed the dog something to keep it busy while they carried out the loot,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are trying to trace the accused’s exit route by scanning the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the entry and exit points of the area. A house in the neighbourhood has a permanent watchman, but he did not see anyone. Meanwhile, a neighbour, on the condition of anonymity, said: “We did see a car but didn’t hear any cries. It was only after the police arrived we got to know of the incident. A Santro is visible in the footage.”