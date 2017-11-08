Join AAP, form new govt to probe Majithia: Khaira to 40 Cong MLAs

A day after his show of strength with party MLAs on getting interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court against summons by a Fazilka court in a drug case, leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira once again upped the ante against former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports the demand of NGO, Lawyers for Human Rights International, that has filed a plea in the HC on Tuesday seeking directions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a status report on the alleged role of Majithia in the Jagdish Bhola drug case.

The plea also seeks directions to the special task force (STF) set up by the Punjab government to probe Majithia’s role on the basis of statements of businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal before the ED. The HC has deferred the hearing on the NGO’s plea to November 28.

Questioning the stand of CM Captain Amarinder Singh who has said “there is no evidence against Majithia to order a probe”, Khaira invited the 40 Congress MLAs who have reportedly signed a petition demanding a STF probe against Majithia to join the AAP. “Come to us and let’s form a new government and unmask his role in the drug scandal,” he said.

He read out statement of Chahal before ED which has been submitted by the NGO in its plea. “Chahal has confessed to giving Rs 35 lakh as election donation to Majithia in the drawing room of his residence in Amritsar. He has also said that Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh asked him to supply pseudoephedrine to Canadian NRIs Satpreet Satta, Amrinder Singh Laddi and Parminder Singh Pindi on Majithia’s behest,” he said.

Showing photographs of Majithia with Bittu Aulakh, he dared SAD president Sukhbir Badal whose partymen staged a dharna outside the house of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal just on basis of court summons on Tuesday to stage one outside Majithia’s house as he is not only seen in pictures with drug accused but also figures in their statements before ED.

‘CM not in favour of targeting me wrongly’

Khaira also claimed that Captain was not in favour of targeting him and had said at a meeting that there was no evidence against me. “The conspiracy against me has been hatched by power and irrigation minister Rana Gurjit Singh and I will unveil it soon. Only a public prosecutor of a district had to be managed. It shows the CM had no grip over administration,” he said.

Why Satta not on extradition list

The AAP leader also questioned the absence of the name of Satpreet Singh ‘Satta’ from the list of 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) whose extradition has been sought by the CM in a letter to Canadian authorities. “According to statements of accused in Bhola case before ED, Satta used to stay at Majithia’s house and was given gunmen and cars by him. Why is his name not there on the list,” Khaira said.

