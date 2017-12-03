Justice Gill commission submits 4th interim report; recommends action in 30 cases

The Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission, set up for looking into false cases registered during the past decade of the SAD-BJP government, submitted its fourth interim report on Sunday.

The report recommends action in 30 of 112 complaints it has examined so far. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had formed the Mehtab Singh Gill Commission of Inquiry on April 5.

Justice Gill (retd) said the commission had recommended legal action against the complainant and police officials who registered a false case against Kotkapura journalist Naresh Kumar under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code due to political vendetta.

Citing Kumar’s acquittal by a Faridkot court, the commission has recommended cancellation of the first-information report (FIR) against the journalist, a government spokesman said.

The commission that also has retired district and sessions Judge BS Mehndiratta as member has now disposed of 563 of 4,371 complaints received till July 31. It has dismissed 82 cases.

Some of the complaints were referred to the commission by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Subsequently, the HC accepted the recommendations of the commission and directed the home department to take action.

The commission had also referred cases for grant of compensation to people, who were targeted by the previous regime due to political vendetta, but now stand acquitted from courts.

The third interim report of the commission, relating to 101 complaints received by it, had recommended cancellation of FIRs in 12 cases, five of them after taking orders from the court. The commission had also recommended action against two investigation officers (IOs) for their alleged biased role under political influence.

In its second interim report, the commission had found political vendetta in all 47 cases identified by it as false and had recommended cancellation of FIRs in 37 of these cases. In four cases, it has suggested payment of compensation to people whom courts have acquitted. In the remaining six, it issued recommendation not to file challan in courts.

The commission had submitted its first interim report in August, recommending the payment of compensation in 130 cases after examining 172 complaints.