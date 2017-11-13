‘Kadhai’ used to prepare world record khichdi reaches Golden Temple in Amritsar

The giant stainless steel kadhai (cauldron), weighing 1,262kg, that was used to prepare khichdi (a traditional rice-dal dish) for a world record recently at the India Gate lawns, New Delhi, reached the langar at Golden Temple on Sunday.

The 912 kg khichdi, that was prepared in New Delhi during the World Food India event on November 4, has made it to the Guinness World Records.

A team of nearly two dozen people led by chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked the khichdi in an event attended by Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Ramdev.

Employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), including Golden Temple manager Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, have confirmed that the giant utensil has reached the Golden Temple. However, it has not been displayed in public so far.

Meanwhile, sewadars (volunteers) at the Golden Temple langar said the langar already has bigger utensils, and that there is no need of the utensil at the Golden Temple. However, some said that since khichdi is rarely served at the langar, the kadhai may be used for preparing ‘kheer’ or other meals.

Meanwhile, citing maryada, some volunteers have opposed the move and said that since the giant utensil has already been used elsewhere, it cannot be used at the langar.

