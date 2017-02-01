Kapurthala acid attack: One month on, victims still await compensation

The nine women, who were victims of acid attack are yet to get a grant of Rs 25,000 even after a month has passed since the incident.

The provision of compensation is mandatory after police lodges first information report (FIR).

In the acid attack, the nine women who had sustained injuries included wife of village sarpanch Reena Sehgal, six Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) workers and the two attackers who were also injured during the incident.

The incident took place after a heated dispute over panchayat land turned ghastly in Bhuhi village.

Immediately after the attack a FIR was registered against four members of the family. All the accused were arrested a day after.

As per the government policy and notification of Apex court on March 5, 2014, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is supposed to take care of the compensation for the victims.

The victims are also entitled to 100% free medical treatment, including plastic surgery, from any the government hospitals or government-approved hospitals.

Sources said, “The local administration is yet to approach all the victims for recording their statements.” “Also the victims have not been provided compensation, which was supposed to be given in 15 days.” said sources.

The six women who sustained 20% burn injuries on their face, neck and arms got treatment from the local civil hospital.But, one victim Reena Sehgal Sehgal who was injured severely was referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

“Owing to the burden of election works,the work has got affected as administration officials are not getting time to study the cases,” said a source.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner could not be reached for comments.

DSLA secretary, Sanjeev Kundi said “Some victims were not aware of the compensation and have not approached the local administration. It has also delayed the matter.”

“The matter is under the knowledge of Kapurthala deputy commissioner who is the authority on the allotment of compensation.” said Kundi.

NGO APPROACHES HIGH COURT FOR HIKE IN COMPENSATION

A non-government organisation (NGO), Centre for Social Change and Equity also filed a writ in the Punjab and Haryana high court last week demanding hike in the compensation amount.

Veena Kumari, an advocate of the case said, “Though the treatment expenses are refundable and adjusted at the time of final payment as observed by the court but in some cases like the Kapurthala acid attack, victims are not financially capable of bearing the treatment in private hospitals or purchases costly medicines.”

Concerning it, she has filed the writ as there is a need to modify the amount of Rs 25000 to one lakh.