Kapurthala jail staff under scanner over smuggling drugs into prison

More staff members of Kapurthala jail have come under police scanner after revelations made by the arrested security guard who was in one day custody of local police on the charges of drug smuggling into jail.

Kabal Singh, a security guard in modern jail, who was arrested by Kapurthala police on April 10, revealed in the police interrogation that drugs are easily available in the jail in exchange for money.

As per sources, he told police that several of his colleagues were helping him in the network.

“One cop posted outside security wall used to carry intoxicants packed in small polythene bags and throw it inside premises from the wall. The packet was being picked by another guard deployed inside,” Kabal Singh said. Both used to remain in constant touch over phone, the guard told investigating team.

CIA in-charge Narinder Singh said that Kabal has confessed to smuggling drugs into the jail by hiding packet in his turban. “He had been delivering the contraband to convict Dalbir Singh for the past six months,” he added.

RECOVERY OF DRUGS July 11, 2016: 5gm Intoxicant powder

August 25, 2016: 20gm Charas and intoxicant tablets

November 9, 2016: 90gm Charas and 25 intoxicant tablets

December 26, 2016: 45 Charas, 4gm intoxicant powder, 130 intoxicant tablets

January 20, 2017: 35 intoxicant tablets

“No one ever suspected him as he was an ex-serviceman and was posted in the jail as a private security guard for a year and a half,” the CIA in-charge added.

He said that police would further probe into whom and how he sold drugs despite being in tight security.

“The involvement of other staff member with Dalbir is a part of the investigation,” Narinder added.Police said that health department has also sealed the drug de-addiction centre in Khudda village at Hoshiarpur district after the arrest of a doctor working there.

This is not the first time that finger has been pointed on the functioning of jail authorities as the charges of drug smuggling and extortion were laid against assistant superintendent of police (jail) Karamjit Singh Bhullar in August 2015 after an inquiry by deputy inspector general (prison).

The allegation of smuggling intoxicant powder was also levelled against then jail superintendent Paramjeet Singh Sandhu by inmates when call recording between an inmate and then posted deputy jail superintendent Vikramjit Singh Panthe went viral on social media, who alleged that Sandhu shelters peddlers.

In another example of security breach, 82 mobile phones along with SIM cards and chargers were recovered in 2016.

As many as 29 mobiles have been recovered so far in 2017 from inmates by jail staff.

