Keep me away media glare: Chandigarh gangrape victim to magistrate

The 21-year-old Dehradun woman who was gangraped by an auto driver and his two aides in Sector 53 on Friday night recorded her statement before a magistrate on Monday.

The victim, who is still recovering from trauma, requested the court that she should be kept away from the media glare. The woman recounted her tale of horror, while giving the statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The victim has already told the court as well as police that she can recognise the accused on seeing them.

Recorded under oath before a magistrate, such a statement becomes the basis of prosecuting the accused. Once this statement is recorded, it supersedes the first-information report (FIR).

The victim told the magistrate that she used to rarely travel on public transport and generally rode pillion behind her friends’ two-wheelers. As she had joined a stenography course in Sector 37, she was travelling alone to her PG accommodation in Mohail on the fateful day, she said.

The victim has already told the court as well as police that she can recognise the accused on seeing them. She recounted that the accused hardly spoke, but the little they spoke was not in plain Hindi but a dialect that resembled that of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.