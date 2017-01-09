Kejriwal attacks Congress over its Punjab manifesto

Taking a dig at the Congress over its Punjab manifesto, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked if the party had ever kept its promises in other Congress-ruled states.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after the Congress released its Punjab manifesto here in the presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Has (the) Congress implemented any promise, made in Punjab manifesto, in any other Congress ruled-state? Farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance etc,” Kejriwal asked in a tweet.

“All false promises? Captain said in TV interviews recently that false promises are made in manifestos before elections,” Kejriwal said.

He also took a jibe at the Congress for preparing the manifesto for Punjab in Delhi.

“Congress High Command made Punjab manifesto. Why doesn’t (the) Congress get these promises implemented in other Congress-ruled states,” Kejriwal asked in another tweet.

The Congress manifesto for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls promises to end drugs menace in the state in four weeks along with other promises like waiver of agricultural debts, jobs in every household, SYL canal issue, cess on liquor and free education for girls.

Punjab will elect a new 117-seat assembly on February 4.