Kejriwal, Captain playing tricks to befool people for petty gains : Majithia

Hitting out at both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, Punjab revenue public relations minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that both are trying all cheap tricks to befool the people of the state for their petty political gains.

While interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating Majitha sub-division complex constructed in ₹4 crore, Majithia said that the SAD-BJP government has fulfilled the 50-year-old demand of making Majitha a sub-division.

Taking a dig at his opponents, Majithia said that with the series of defeats starting from Lok Sabha elections, people have put the Congress in ‘ICU’ which is still in coma. Commenting on Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder announcing various benefits for the people of Punjab, Majithia said that both Captain and Kejriwal are in the race of making unrealistic promises whereas their past record shows that the duo are a failure.

Majithia said that on the other side, the SAD-BJP alliance has worked on single point agenda of overall development and welfare of the people and as a result Majitha constituency has become one of the best-developed constituencies of the state.

Takes a jibe at Bhagwant Mann

Taking a jibe at Bhagwant Mann, the revenue minister talked about a toll plaza incident wherein Mann was allegedly thrashed. Majithia alleged that everyone knows that Mann creates scenes at public places. Majithia alleged that Mann was a ‘non-serious man’.

.