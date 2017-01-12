Kejriwal takes on Captain Amarinder, Badal in Patiala; promises to put them behind bars

The poll scene heated up in Captain Amarinder’s home district as Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, began twoday tour here with back to back rallies throughout Wednesday.

In his six rallies in support of party’s candidate at Shutrana, Samana, Bhadson and Nabha constituencies, he did not mince any words to take on Punjab Congress chief Amarinder.

“Capt Amarinder during his tenure as chief minister from 2002-2007 had deposited his illegal money in Swiss bank. We have the bank account number and will bring back the money,” he said at the rally in Patran’s grain market.

He further said both Badal and Amarinder have looted Punjab. “I will put them behind bars if AAP is voted to power,” he said during his election speech at Patran’s grain market.

He also raised the issue of regular flooding of Ghaggar river in Shutrana constituency and promised to solve the issue once they form the government.

Kejriwal also said his party would implement recommendations of Swaminathan report on crop prices within three years so that the farmers could get adequate price for their produce.

At Samana, the Delhi chief minister appealed people to vote to save Punjab from corrupt political system alternatively controlled by SAD and Congress.

TAKES ON SUKHBIR AT NABHA, BHADSON

“Sukhbir is haunted by the thought that Kejriwal will fight elections in Punjab” said Kejriwal at well-attended rally at Nabha. He said if voted to power, AAP government will ensure the cut in supply of intoxicating drugs in one month and make the arrangements for the treatment of 40 lakh young victims of drug abuse within six months.

He also listed his plan to provide employment by facilitating industry which will be mandated to employ 80% from within Punjab. Regarding funds, he said the government will save by controlling corruption. But when asked if Punjab CM will be a dummy one and representative of Delhi leadership, he said he would reply for it tomorrow.

CONGRESS MANIFESTO BUNDLE OF LIES

On Congress manifesto, he said it was a bundle of lies as there was no iota of truth. “Captain claimed in his manifesto that he will increase widow pension to Rs 2,500 per month in Punjab. If that is so then why Congress has not done it in five others states they rule,” he said.

FOUR RALLIES IN PATIALA ON THURSDAY

On Thursday, Kejriwal will address four rallies in Patiala in support of party’s candidates for Patiala urban and Patiala rural. In afternoon, his rally is scheduled at Tripari and Gurbaksh Colony. He has another two rallies in the evening at Quila Chowk and Dheeru Di Majri.

He would also hold rallies in Sanaur to support Kuldeep Kaur Tohra, a daughter of late Akali Stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra.