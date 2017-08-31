Khehra joins as regular V-C of Guru Granth Sahib University

Dr Sukhdarshan Singh Khehra was on Thursday appointed new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Earlier, he was working as acting V-C of the university since April after then V-C Gurmohan Singh Walia resigned from the post.

While handing over the appointment letter to Dr Khehra, SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar said the selection committee, comprising trustees RS Maan, Darbara Singh Guru, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, Bibi Paramjeet Kaur Landran, and justice Nirmal Singh had received many applications for the post. “After multiple rounds of rigorous screening, the committee zeroed in on Khehra. Members of the committee deserved to be congratulated for selecting an eminent academician for the coveted post,” Badungar said.

He added he was optimistic that Dr Khehra will take the university towards greater heights of excellence.

Meanwhile, Dr Khehra thanked the SGPC and university trustees for reposing their faith in him.

“I will perform to the best of my abilities to take the university to even greater heights of excellence,” he said.

He added that running and managing a university is not a single man’s job, but a collective effort of all the employees of the institution.

“The university students and faculty will be provided a congenial atmosphere and full academic freedom in their teaching and research endeavours,” he said.

Khehra has a vast academic and administrative experience of over 39 years. During his career, he has held coveted positions like dean of academic affairs and registrar of Punjabi University, Patiala, besides remaining director of planning and monitoring, dean of students welfare and provost at Punjabi University.