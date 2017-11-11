Killer smog: Three including two minors killed in Faridkot accident

At least three people, including minors, were killed and four others injured when their home-made motorised cart was allegedly hit by a truck on the highway in Kotkapura area here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred when they were travelling towards Kotkapura. The truck driver fled from the scene after hitting the cart, they said.

Two boys, aged 10 and 12 years, and an 18-year-old girl died on the spot, the police said.

The injured were taken to the Faridkot government college and hospital, the police said, adding low visibility caused by smog was said to be the reason behind the accident.