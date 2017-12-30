Kin cry foul after 30-yr-old dies is Mohali police custody

A 30-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Mataur police station in Phase 7 here in the wee hours of Friday. Victim Parveen Kumar belonged to Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar and ran a mobile shop. Even as police claimed Parveen committed suicide by hanging himself in his cell, his family alleged foul play.

The postmortem conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital confirmed the victim died of asphyxiation and found no injury on his body. His viscera has been sent for further examination. A judicial probe has also been ordered.

The victim had allegedly removed his quilt’s cover to hang himself and also stuffed cotton in his mouth.

‘Stabbed a man’

Police sources said Parveen had come to Mohali to meet Manoj Kumar, who works with a telecom company and had been allegedly harassing his sister. The two had an argument that turned ugly and Parveen attacked Manoj with a knife on Thursday evening, said sources.

Shopkeepers caught hold of Parveen and handed him over to police while Manoj was reportedly rushed to hospital.Sources said Parveen ate nothing in the lock-up and was seen alive till 3am.

Sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar and constable Amarnath were on duty at night. The constable was the first to find Parveen hanging in his cell around 5am. The victim had allegedly removed his quilt’s cover to hang himself and also stuffed cotton in his mouth.

Judicial enquiry on

Parveen’s brother Parminder Singh on Friday questioned police for not informing the family about his detention or answering to several calls made on his mobile phone at night. He said it was the Anandpur Sahib police that informed them about the incident in the morning.

The identity of the girl in question is also to be ascertained as Parminder claimed he has no sister. “Parveen was the youngest and we all used to manage the mobile shop. We have no sister,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief judicial magistrate Harpreet Singh visited the police station to conduct inquiry and questioned the cops who were on duty on Thursday night.

“The magisterial inquiry is on. Any action will be taken once it is completed,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.