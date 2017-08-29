Kin of Dalit killed in dera violence in Panchkula face gurdwara denial

Though the granthi (priest) of gurdwara at Theri village in the district prays for ‘Sarbat da bhala’ (well being of whole society) every morning, he doesn’t himself treat everyone equal.

The family of Lovepreet, a 15-year-old boy from a Dalit community who died in the police firing at Panchkula on August 25 in the wake of violence after the pronouncement of the rape verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, were shocked when the granthi declined their request for ‘parkash’ of Guru Granth Sahib for the path (recitation of hymns).

The family said they had to approach some local Sikh leaders to resolve the matter and the granthi relented after their intervention.

Kaka Singh, father of the deceased, alleged that the usual announcement about the cremation was also not made from the village gurdwara’s public address system.

“Why are we being discriminated against when we aren’t even dera followers?” he asked.

Lovepreet, a school dropout, used to work hard to support his family and make ends meet. He had gone to Mohanpura village near Ganganagar to visit his uncle. His uncle, who is a dera follower, took Lovepreet to Panchukla where the latter was killed in the police firing. Lovepreet was cremated on Sunday.

Darshan Singh, the gurdwara manager, said, “The announcement (about the cremation was not made from the gurdwara keeping in view the prevailing tension in the area. We respect all religions.”

When contacted, Gorpal Singh Gora, a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member, said, “Gurdwara committee members were unaware of the fact that the deceased belonged to a Sikh family and had asked the granthi to provide Guru Granth Sahib for path.”

