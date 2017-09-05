Kirron Kher, Manish Tiwari, Kapil Sibal remember teachers who had a lasting impact on their lives

Many people owe their success to teachers who play a key role during a person’s developing years. That is true for the who’s who of Chandigarh too:

‘Made English interesting’

English teacher, Rehmat Ullah, who taught us in Class 7 at Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie was my favourite. She had the ability to make English, which many find boring, come to life through her enthusiasm and passion, and her love for her profession. Going to her lessons is something we looked forward to. She was the one who developed my love for English literature. She was an imaginative and creative teacher. - Kirron Kher, member of Parliament, Chandigarh

‘I owe my success to school teachers’

I recall my days at Mayo College Ajmer (1954 – 1963) and remember our principal, an English Man, popularly known as Jack Gibson and all the teachers who were so dedicated to the school and teaching profession. Albert Camus shows his gratitude in his letter to his teacher on receiving the Nobel Prize in 1957, where he stated, “I let the commotion around me these days subside a bit before speaking to you from the bottom of my heart. I have just been given far too great an honour, one I neither sought nor solicited.” - VP Singh Badnore, Punjab governor cum UT administrator

‘I never missed his lecture’

I miss, Sabian Mcgrath, who was teacher of social science for classes 9 and 10 at St John’s High School, Sector 26 which I passed out in 1963. I was interested in sports and would neglect my studies, but I never missed his subject. He would give examples to make the subject more interesting. All the boys were a great fan of him. Whatever I am today is because of his guidance. - Kapil Sibal, former Union minister

‘List of my memories is long’

Theatre personality Ebrahim lkazi defined for me aesthetics for theatre. BV Karanth, with whom I worked in Bharat Bhavan Bhopal, introduced me to role of director and to search for a language that can express complexities of contemporary realities. Poet Surjit Patar has been an integral collaborator in my journey in Punjabi theatre while art critic Goswamy made me realise that ‘art is hard’ and for that one needs passion and technique. - Neelam Man Singh, artiste

‘Still in contact with my teachers’

I am thankful to three teachers in my life. My first teacher at Pabiana (Rajgarh) primary school, Shivraj Singh Negi, inculcated basic etiquettes, morals and principles of life. Then, there is Dr IS Jain and Dr Amod Gupta, both former heads of ophthalmology department. They have taught me importance of punctuality and discipline in one’s life. I have spent 38 years with Gupta and learnt qualities such as dedication, devotion from him. - Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER

‘Introduced me to Indian heritage’

Many teachers during college and school years have played a vital role in shaping my life. In Nagpur, I had a Sanskrit teacher, Mrs Moghe, whom I still remember fondly. She was the one who developed and instilled love for literature as well as Sanskrit language in me. She also introduced me to ancient Indian heritage which is quite rich. - Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, SSP Chandigarh

‘His way of teaching was humorous’

My favourite teacher was JP Murray who was my class as well as social science teacher in Class 8 at St John’s High School, Sector 26. He was the person, who left last impression on me. His style of teaching was humorous and sardonic. He was strict during class but also, very humble and affectionate. His mastery over the subject and simple method of explaining attracted me. - Manish Tewari, former Union Minister

‘Learnt a lesson when I was second lieutenant’

First-senior JCO of my first regiment at Ambala, Risaldar Sakat Singh, taught me a lesson which shaped my career. The JCO made me cross a ‘nullah’, instead of taking a road so that I can reach a tank garage. On his retirement, I asked him the reason. He replied that he did not want me to choose the easy way. Also, he said that the officer who constructed the garage across the ‘nullah’ did not think of jawans, who were not allowed to take road. He wanted me to consider the effects of my decision on jawans when I will be a general and avoid short-cuts. - Lt Gen (retd) KJ Singh, former GOC-in-C Western Command