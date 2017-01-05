Kirron Kher writes to Chandigarh IGP, says cops misbehave with people

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher has written a letter to UT Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh Luthra over the alleged misbehaviour of traffic cops with people while checking vehicles and documents.

“During my interaction with the citizens, I have found that traffic policemen misbehave with and sometimes harass citizens while checking documents and vehicles. I believe that traffic law violators should be punished, but traffic police also does not have any right to abuse or humiliate any citizen,” the letter, dated January 4, states.

This is the second letter she has written to the UT IGP over the past four months. On September 5, she had requested the IGP to look into the law and order situation in the city, following a spate of snatchings.

Wednesday’s letter states that city residents had verbally complained to her that some policemen don’t even hesitate to use foul language in the presence of women and children.

“I request you (the IGP) to look into the matter earnestly... and issue necessary instructions. I also think that sensitisation workshops should be conducted for the police force,” the letter says, adding that the use of foul language was not only a problem for the citizens, but also a blot on the image of the police department.

When contacted for his reaction to the letter, IGP Luthra refused to comment.

In the September 5 letter on law and order, the MP had asked Luthra to send an action-taken report to her office. Then, she had mentioned that residents of various areas including Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Sector 25 (Bhaskar Colony), Maloya, Sector 38 West and Palsora, have brought to her notice that crimes such as murder, snatching, kidnapping and theft had become routine.

Residents have also stated that some anti-social elements are trading in illicit liquor and drugs with impunity. She had then claimed that residents had been telling her that that the police was informed of all illegal activities, but the department failed to act.