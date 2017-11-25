Know main accused in Chandigarh gangrape: Father of 2 girls, his fourth child was born days before crime

The main accused in the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in Chandigarh, Mohammed Irfan, is father to four children, including two daughters aged 6 and 3.

His elder son is 2, while the other was born just four days before the November 17 crime. He had shifted to Chandigarh from UP 12 years ago and been staying in Zirakpur for the past five years. He was currently staying in a hutment in the vicinity of JP Hospital. While police said he was arrested from Sector 49 when he was driving the auto (CH-78T-2740), his family said he had been picked up at 2am.

“He has not done anything. In fact, the owner of the autorickshaw (from whom he had rented it for plying) is at fault,” said a woman, claiming to be his wife, at the police station in Sector 36. She was at the police station with other women and was carrying their 12-day-old son in her arms.

“The police team had come to our house in Zirakpur and said that Irfan is required for questioning. But when he did not return till late afternoon, we have come here to check his whereabouts,” she told reporters.

The case

Irfan and his two accomplices had allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman who hails from Dehradun on November 17. The rape survivor had boarded the shared autorickshaw at 7.45pm that day after attending her first stenography class in Sector 37, Chandigarh. There were two male passengers already in the three-wheeler.

Instead of taking the woman to Mohali, where she stays as a paying guest, the driver headed towards Sector 42, on the pretext of refuelling the auto-rickshaw.

Later, he drove her to a jungle opposite the petrol station where all three took turns raping her. An hour later, the two men on a motorcycle spotted the woman crying on the roadside. She told them about the crime, following which they informed the police at 9pm.