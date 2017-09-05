Kotkhai rape and murder: CBI gets nod to conduct lie-detector test of 5 accused

A trial court has given permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct lie-detector test on all five accused in the Gudiya rape and murder case.

Earlier, one of the accused, Ashish Chauhan, had not given his consent for the test.

On July 13, the HP Police special investigation team (SIT) had arrested six people — Ashish Chauhan (29), Rajender Singh (32), Subhash Singh Bisht (42), Deepak alias Deepu (29), Suraj Singh (29) and Lok Jung (19). On July 18, Suraj was allegedly killed by another accused in the police custody.

The CBI on Monday took to Delhi inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur Zaidi and seven other cops arrested in the custodial death of Suraj.

A 16-year-old girl had gone missing after school hours on July 4 from Haliala forest in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Her naked body was found in the forest on July 6 and the post-mortem report confirmed rape. The rape case has created furore in the state which goes to polls later this year.

The CBI on August 29 had arrested Zaidi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manoj Joshi, sub-inspector (SI) Rajinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Deep Chand Sharma, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, Rafiq Ali and Ranjit Singh.

The trial court on Monday extended the eight policemen’s CBI custody till September 7. Soon after the CBI got a copy of the order, it took all eight cops to Delhi for further investigation. The CBI told the court that it had to recover some evidences in the custodial death case. Defence lawyers engaged by cops, however, opposed the CBI plea for extension of custody.

The CBI will file a status report in the Himachal Pradesh high court in these cases on Wednesday. Besides, the CBI will also file an application seeking access to the affidavits filed by SIT members and the director general of police (DGP) regarding their knowledge about the investigation in this case till it was handed over to the CBI.

On August 17, the HC arrayed SIT members as party in the case and sought their personal presence the next day. On August 18, newly arrayed party and DGP were asked to file separate affidavits in a sealed cover regarding their knowledge about the investigation done in the case till then. The DGP and SIT members filed affidavits on August 24.