Kuljit Kaur, Ghuggi’s wife, campaigning for husband in Batala district 

With less than one month left in the assembly elections, family members of the candidates of the political parties had started campaigning in their respective constituencies.

The star campaigner in industrial town Batala is turning out to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Gurpreet Singh Waraich’s (Ghuggi) wife Kuljit Kaur.

A post-graduate in English, Kuljeet, along with party supporters, visited the historical Gurdwara Kandh Sahib here to pay obeisance on Thursday and on Friday, she held many corner meetings in various parts of the town.

“Our motive is to serve the people. People are fed up with the anti-people policies of the ruling SAD-BJP government. Congress and SAD are two sides of the same coin. People want a change because they known that change is the essence of growth,” she said.

In the last two days, ever since she started making rounds of the town with her husband, Kuljit has got a measure of the city’s problems. “In late 70s and 80s, Batala was known as the ‘steel town’ of Punjab. Now, 70% industry has vanished. Out of the 2,000 steel foundries, only 530 remain. Businessmen are surrendering sales tax numbers and power connections. We must identify and fix the problem before it gets too late because 65% of the population is directly or indirectly dependent on industry,” she added.

It was due to her efforts that a known Ramgharia face of the town, former councillor Harinder Singh, a close companion of SAD leader Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal joined the AAP on Friday along with his 500 supporters.

Meanwhile, in Qadian, Congress candidate Fateh Jang Bajwa is being helped by his wife Preet Bajwa, daughter Sukhmani and son Kanwar Partap Singh Bajwa.

In Gurdaspur, where Congress has fielded youth leader Barindermeet Singh Pahra, his mother Sukhmeet Kaur Pahra is leading the brigade along with his sister Maninder Kaur.