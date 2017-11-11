Lack of irrigation delays wheat-sowing in Mansa

The delay in cleaning of Kotla branch canal by the irrigation department is reportedly delaying the sowing of wheat in Mansa district.

Farmers say this will affect overall productivity.

Owing to poor availability of underground water, most farmers are dependent on the canal for irrigation. The canal’s water supply was stopped last month to clean it. However, the process is on even as the sowing season for wheat has started.

“We generally complete the sowing of wheat by this time. The irrigation department has not responded to our request for releasing the water,” said Harjeet Singh, a farmer from Bhaini Bagha village.

Ram Singh, a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugraha), said, “This is a deliberate move to harass farmers. Why does the department clean the canal only when we need water?”

Meanwhile, executive engineer of irrigation department, Kartar Chand, blamed the agriculture department for issuing them a no-objection certificate (NOC) for cleaning the canal. “We too are concerned about the farmers. But it is the agriculture department which monitors farming activities and allows us to clean the canal,” he said.

On the other hand, chief agricultural officer Paramjit Singh said cleaning and repair of the canal is planned in advance. “The planning is done around 2-3 years in advance. It is a long-term decision and cannot be changed overnight. It is a policy decision and only senior officers can comment on the timing and execution,” he said.