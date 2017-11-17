Lady Luck smiles: Cabbie in Punjab’s Mansa hits Rs 1.5-crore jackpot

Lady Luck smiled on 35-year-old Nazir Khan, a taxi driver in Mansa, when he won Rs 1.5 crore in a state-run lottery, on Wednesday.

Nazir also claims to be a professional folk singer. “I wasn’t expecting this because I had bought lottery tickets on several occasions earlier. I hardly won anything in the past,” he said.

Nazir bought the lottery ticket five days back while travelling in Ludhiana. “I had gone there to drop a passenger and at the taxi stand a ticket seller approached me to buy the ticket. Initially I was reluctant, but later I bought one,” he said.

He has been declared the first prize winner of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper Lottery 2017.

When asked what will he do with the prize money, Nazir said he will distribute the amount among the poor. He will get the prize within 2-3 months.