Lalli Majithia says varsity set up to usurp Khalsa college assets

Congress leader from Amritsar Sukhjinder Singh Lalli Majithia on Thursday demanded registration of criminal case with regard to the “conspiracy” behind setting up the Khasla University as a parallel body to Khalsa College, Amritsar.

At a press conference on Thursday, he said it was a ploy to usurp assets totalling Rs 3,000 crore by Satya Jit Singh Majithia, the father of Akali leaders Bikram Majithia and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“Why have they set up a private university when Khalsa College has an autonomous status,” he questioned. Satyajit Majithia is the president of Khalsa College Governing Council, Amritsar, and chancellor of the Khalsa University.

He feared defacing and demolition of buildings having archaeological value. “It is a conspiracy to take over Rs 3,000 crore assets, including prime agricultural fields in Amritsar and Jalandhar,” said Lalli , urging the government to take charge of Khalsa College Charitable Society and order a probe into the working.

Bikram Majithia’s family has taken over three colleges – Khalsa College of Education, Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa College of Pharmacy — and they also want to take over the control of remaining 10 colleges, schools run by the Khalsa College Charitable Society, he said.