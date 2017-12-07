Lapse in Punjab CM Amarinder’s security, four policemen suspended

Kapurthala police said on Thursday that they have suspended four policemen, including a sub-inspector, for security lapse during the visit of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to an Army cantonment in Kapurthala on Wednesday night.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Sharma said the four policemen were on a vehicle ahead of the police pilot, and the driver of their vehicle was driving rashly, ignoring the instructions of DSP (detective) Sohan Lal, who was commanding Singh’s convoy.

The SSP said over phone that this created confusion and the chief minister’s convoy could not find way for a while to come out of the cantonment situated on the Kapurthala–Hamira road.

Sharma said the confusion was resolved soon with other police officers making a headway to come out of the cantonment area.

Singh on Wednesday evening visited the Army cantonment to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Sikh Regiment.

He had made a brief stopover at the residence of Punjab Irrigation and power minister Rana Gurjit Singh here before attending the event.