Law and order: 2978 proclaimed offenders roaming freely in Jalandhar

As many as 2,978 proclaimed offenders (POs) under the jurisdiction of city police have been roaming freely ensuring for the officials to be on toes during the election. The state election commission is regularly getting reports from the concerned areas regarding the arrest of PO’s, who are a potential threat to law and order during the elections.

As per the details gathered from the sources, on October 4, 2016, there were total of 3,030 POs including 818 under Sections 82/83 of the CrPC Act, while 2,212 were declared POs under Section 299, CrPC Act.

Till date, 16 and 58 proclaimed offenders were added respectively as per different Sections that carried the total figure to 3,104. Going by the constituency scenario, the police station 2, 4, Rama Mandi and Navi Baradari, Woman Police station which come in central constituency is being represented by BJP MLA Manoranjan Kalia.

The said areas have maximum number of POs that is 1,051 followed by Cantonment constituency. The area has 930 proclaimed offenders. This constituency consists Model Town Police station (PS), PS-7, Sadar and Cantonment and is being represented by MLA Pargat Singh.

The North constituency has three police stations including police station -1, 3 and 8 and has 753 POs. BJP MLA KD Bhandari is the present MLA from this seat. Similarly, West constituency has 370 POs and cabinet minister Bhagat Chuni Lal represents the seat. It has three police stations including Basti Bawa Khel, Bhargo camp, and PS-5.

Going police station wise, then Model Town police station tops the list of 15 police stations in the city with 385 POs followed by PS-2 that has 315 POs who have been roaming freely. The woman police station has 53 POs, whihc is the least number of offenders. Out of 3,104, the city police have so far arrested 82 POs and deleted 44 from the list after verifying the details since October 4, 2016. As of now 2,978 proclaimed offenders are still to be arrested by the police.

Even though the police brass is burning the midnight oil to nab POs, but satisfactory results are yet to come out. A senior official told HT “Some POs are on the run from past few decades and have been absconding after cases of murder, attempt to murder and other crime incidents were registered against them.”

The police have also shared the information about offenders with the police officers of the neighbouring states so that the accused can be arrested. Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, “I monitor the daily reports of proclaimed offenders nabbed by local police regularly.” He also claimed “The concerned heads have already initiated a drive after the election commission issued instructions to nab POs and put them behind bars to ensure free and fair elections.” here are reports from intelligence and others sources that money power would be used in these two constituencies and close-tab would be kept through extra force and additional manpower.