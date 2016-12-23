Lawyer opens fire at another inside Batala court complex

In a broad daylight firing incident, two groups of lawyers clashed at a local court complex during the elections of bar council following which, one group led by Harjinder Singh Bhoparai, whose brother was contesting the elections, opened fire at another advocate, here on Thursday.

According to information, head of bar council elections Rachpal Singh Bhoparai was contesting for the post of president of Batala bar council had called a meeting of his supporters at Batala club on Wednesday night. During the meeting, a dispute arose between Harjinder and another advocate Ranjeet Singh Rana following which, Rana removed the turban of Harjinder’s father at the Batala club.

Later, both the groups attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons and even broke the windscreens of cars parked at the club.

On Thursday morning, amid tension of dispute between the groups, the civil lines police deputed heavy pose of police at the court complex. However, Harjinder managed to enter the complex with his pistol and as Ranjeet entered the complex, he challenged him and fired a round in air to disperse the people around him and later fired another round at him but missed the target.

Hearing the shot, policemen present at the spot rushed towards Harjinder and took him into custody.

On the statement of Ranjeet Singh, the police have registered a case under Section 307, 336 IPC, 25/ 27/ 54/59 of the Arms Act against Harjinder and his alleged accomplice Sukhchain Singh. Both have been arrested.