Live: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Punjab's Jalandhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at a rally in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday to muster support for ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition, which is battling anti-incumbency after 10 years of rule.

The state will go to the polls on February 4, and the results will be declared on March 11. Election campaigning will conclude on February 2

The BJP’s has promised a speedy implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in the state, besides building physical infrastructure, eliminate poverty, ensure education and health care for people.

The party has also promised free education till the PhD level for girls from economically weaker sections as well as jobs for every family.

Modi will also address a rally at Kotkapura in Malwa on January 29. Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna are also expected to campaign for the combine.

Live Updates:

3:40 PM: “Punjab is more than just a state. There is not a single person in this country who has not fed himself/herself on the crops of Punjab,” says PM Modi.

3:35 PM: Punjab is the land of saints, the brave and the land of sacrifice, says PM Modi

3:30 PM: Prime Minister Modi begins his address at the rally.

3:10 PM: Want to thank the PM for giving so much love to Punjab, and a lot more’ says Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.unjab CM

3:00 PM: PM Narendra Modi arrives at rally in Jalandhar. Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh also present