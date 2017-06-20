Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal presents budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for 2017-18

Finance minister Manpreet Badal presented a budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the financial year 2017-18.

Presenting his maiden budget as a part of the Capt Amarinder Singh government, Badal said Punjab’s outstanding debt will be Rs 1.95 lakh crore by the end of the financial year.

He earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for waiving crop loans of distressed farmers.

On Monday, the government announced a total waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of small and marginal farmers (owning up to five acres) and a flat Rs 2 lakh relief for all marginal farmers irrespective of the loan amount.

“It is unfortunate that the Punjab farmer who produces food grains and is the ‘ann datta (grain producer)’ and has been feeding the country for 70 years, had to undergo mental stress and has often been forced to take the extreme step by committing suicide. One of the first actions that this government initiated was to salvage the farmer out of his debt burden,” Badal said.

“An expert committee has already been constituted that is working on the contours of the detailed scheme. However, such time that I receive a report of this committee, I am proposing an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for waiving the debts of the distressed farmers in Punjab,” he said in his speech.

Here are the latest updates from the budget:

■ Manpreet Badal proposes to increase grant to Panjab University from Rs 26 crore to Rs 33 crore.

■ Rs 34 crores to strengthen crime and criminal tracking networking system.

■ Integration of various helplines to dial 100, Rs 10 crores earmarked for the project.

■ 70 new police stations to be set up in the state.

■ Free Internet connectivity in all 48 Government Colleges

■ CCTV cameras to be installed outside high schools, senior secondary schools and colleges.

■ Pension of acid attack victims increased to Rs 8000 per month.

■ Every primary school in Punjab to be given one computer and green board.

■ A special scheme will be launched to boost women entrepreneurship.

■ A university for sports promotion will be set up in Patiala.

■ The government proposes to set up 16 industrial parks besides new industrial hubs in Sangrur and Ludhiana.

■ A hi-tech cycle valley will come up in Ludhiana for Rs 400 crore.

■ The government will set up a skill university in Punjab.

■ Stamp duty on the registration of property will be decreased from 9% to 6% and transfer of ownership fee of plots will be reduced to 2% from 2.5 %.

■ Keeping the Congress poll promise, the finance minister allocated Rs 10 crore for smart mobile phones for youth.