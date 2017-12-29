Loan waiver to kickstart: Punjab govt to paste debt-ridden farmers’ names in villages for social audit

Debt-ridden farmers in Punjab, who want to avail of the benefit of the state government’s crop loan relief scheme, will be made to go through a social audit in which their names will be pasted at prominent places in their villages and the banks concerned.

On the other hand, the farmers are of the view that it will end up becoming a name-and-shame exercise.

The Congress government is likely to start the process of waiving off crop loan of ₹2 lakh small and marginal farmers from next week. This was one of the party’s pre-poll promises.

Officials said social audit is for the purpose of detecting discrepancies in loan amount, land records, if any, and whether the loanee is alive.

A letter issued on Thursday by the joint secretary (department of agriculture and farmers welfare) to all deputy commissioners says that after the reports of cooperative banks and patwaris, a social audit will be conducted by pasting such lists at villages.

The final list will be displayed at villages by teams formed by the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), block agriculture officers and the assistant registrar (cooperative societies), the letter states.

Sources said the department has developed a software to implement the scheme in which the cooperative banks and the revenue department have uploaded their data.

Farmers to protest social audit

Local farmer unions are up in arms against the government’s move to conduct a social audit. “The government wants to defame the debt-ridden farmer. If they (government) want to give relief to farmers, there is no need of a social audit because it will humiliate them. In fact, the Amarinder Singh government is escaping from its promises,” said Dilbag Singh, district vice-president, BKU (Ugrahan).

“Farmers provide food to the country and debt waiver is their right. We shall fight against this decision,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda).