Local bodies department in Ludhiana transfers dead chief sanitary inspector

In a major faux pas by the local bodies department, Laxman Dravid, a chief sanitary inspector with the Pathankot municipal corporation, who died on November 20, was issued transfer orders on Friday.

Dravid, a Valmiki leader, was killed after getting trapped in the rubble of a plastic factory building that collapsed after a fire, near Suffian Chowk, on November 20. A memorial service was also held on December 1, with several Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in attendance.

The transfer order, issued on November 30, states Dravid has been transferred to Jalandhar MC, while the chief sanitary inspector there, Deepak Kumar, will take Dravid’s position in Pathankot.

Earlier deputed with Ludhiana MC, Dravid, who was associated with several SAD and BJP leaders, was transferred to Pathankot after the Congress government came to power in February 2017. Since his transfer to Pathankot, Dravid had been trying to return to Ludhiana, and also took up the matter with the local bodies department.

Punjab local bodies director Karnesh Sharma attributed the goof-up to a clerical mistake, saying Dravid’s transfer was under consideration before his death. He added that the transfer orders had already been revised on December 1.

Valmiki leader Vijay Danav said the blunder was condemnable, and he will take the matter up with the higher authorities on Monday.