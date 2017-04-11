Locals blame administration for not checking flow of drugs in Mansa villages

The residents of Khyala Kalan village blamed the district administration for the unchecked flow of drugs to their village during an awareness seminar held here on Friday.

The administration held the seminar on the drug abuse in the village where deputy commissioner (DC) Dharam Pal Gupta urged villagers to cooperate with the police administration to get rid of the menace.

“Health gifted to us by nature and the youth of our society should strive hard to preserve it. A drug awareness campaign will be held in each village and we will seek the support of everyone to fight the evil,” said Gupta. He added that drug addiction is not only harmful for health rather it affects social bonding.

The session was interrupted when one 60-year-old Leela Singh from Malakpur Khyala village blamed the administration for not checking the rampant sale of drugs in his village. “My 27-year-old son was addicted to drugs due to the unchecked sale of synthetic drugs at chemist shops. Please, catch the big fish in the trade and spare the patients,” said Leela Singh.

He was later called on the stage and allowed to narrate his ordeal to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parmbir Singh Parmar, who assured him of action. The audience also supported his claims during the seminar.

DC visits de-addiction centre

The DC visited the government de-addiction centre in the village and interacted with patients and doctors on Saturday. “Our awareness campaign has inspired people to quit drugs and get medication.” He said that the administration has launched an intensive campaign to create awareness and encouraged the patients to consult the de-addiction centre for their treatment.