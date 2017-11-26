Locals not as thrilled about literature as they are about shopping, says Sumita Misra

Writers at the Chandigarh Literati International Litfest 2017 discussed about the situation and reception of literature in Chandigarh. Sumita Misra, chairperson, Chandigarh Literary Society, said the residents of Chandigarh are not as thrilled about literature and art as they are about shopping and eating out.

Misra was in conversation with authors Neel Kamal Puri and Vandana Shukla at the festival.

Misra said, "People love to shop at a mall and are excited when the new cafe opens in the city but they're not excited about literature and art in the same way."

She said that the people of Chandigarh have their love for celebrity authors but are not much excited about what is being written by other authors.

Shukla said, "Chandigarh has a good art college but people here do not understand the interconnectivity of art. The fine art should work with the theatre departments and so on. There should be book clubs and poetic societies here."

Misra said that there was no place like Chandigarh which could offer such ambience where the literati come to speak.

‘Women know what they want to do now’

The authors also talked about the changing scenario from a woman's point of view. They pointed out the women of today are more confident and clear about their choices.

Shukla said, "Nowadays women are far more clear about what they want to do."

Puri added that the young women now do not have any guilts and inhibitions that we had. Misra added to it, saying that it was because of the mothers like them who have created a space for their daughters to express themselves fearlessly.

The session ended with Misra reciting a poem from her collection.