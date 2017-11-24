Ludhiana: Car runs over 7-yr-old, driver also found dead

A speeding car hit four children at Tibba road, leaving one of them dead on the spot, before crashing into a wall late Thursday night in Ludhiana. When area residents opened the car door see who was driving, he was already dead.

Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the driver died of heart failure. Condition of one of the three injured children is said to be serious. Two children suffered minor injuries and have been discharged after first aid was administered to them.

The deceased child has been identified as Arman (7) of Tibba road and driver of the car has been identified as Sanjit Verma (40).

ASI Kapil Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the Tibba road police post, said the Arman along with his friends Ballu (9) Sehban (8) and Shahbad (8), were going home after paying obeisance at a tomb on Tibbar road.

When they reached street number 2 at Tibba road, a speeding car hit them from the back, resulting in Arman’s death on the spot. Ballu was seriously injured. Further he added that the police are investigating to know whether the car driver died after the accident or died before hitting the children.