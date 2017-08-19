Ludhiana City Centre scam: Clean chit to CM Amarinder Singh, other accused

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday moved a closure report in a local court in the Ludhiana City Centre scam, in which chief minister Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh were among the accused.

After the Vigilance Bureau filed the cancellation report before district and sessions Judge Gurbir Singh, the court fixed September 2 for the next hearing in the case, in which Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Raminder Singh and others were allegedly involved.

Defence counsel Trilok Singh Sood told reporters that the District Attorney, who appeared for the prosecution, filed the closure report.

The case pertains to Amarinder Singh’s previous stint as chief minister from 2002 to 2007.

Amarinder Singh and his then local bodies minister Jagjit Singh, since deceased, were named along with others in the case for allegedly causing monetary loss to the state by awarding the contract for the multi-million mega project to a New Delhi-based construction company.

The bureau registered the case in March 2007 and subsequently filed a charge sheet in December 2007. Interestingly, charges were not framed against any of the accused so far.

Two of the 35 persons booked in the case have since died.