Ludhiana court grants bail to Rakhi Sawant, asks her to appear on Aug 25

The court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh in Ludhiana on Saturday granted conditional bail to actress Rakhi Sawant in a case of allegedly hurting sentiments of the Valmiki community. The judge also ordered her to appear before the trial court of judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta on or before August 25.

Sawant through her counsel had sought extension in time to appear before the court during the previous hearing in the case which the court has accepted now, thus granting extension till August 25.

During the August 7 hearing, the court of the judicial magistrate had issued fresh non-bailable arrest warrants against her after she failed to appear. Before that, on August 5, Sawant was granted conditional bail but she failed to appear in court subsequently. The court had ordered the police to arrest her by September 5.

A lawyer named Narinder Adiya had filed the case against Sawant in July last year under section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC for her alleged derogatory comments on Maharishi Valmiki on television.