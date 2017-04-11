Ludhiana DC claims ‘no power’ in fee row; parents upset with reply

The two hour meeting between parents and deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal on Monday, ended in a stalemate. Parent’s main demand was pertaining to re-admission fee and other irrelevant charges and they wanted the commissioner to issue stay orders in this regard. But, Aggarwal told the parents to submit their complaint regarding fee related issues in front of the fee committee and divisional commissioner, Patiala, as he claimed to have no powers to issue any orders to private schools.

After this, an argument ensued between the parents and the Deputy Commissioner and after a lot of discussion, Aggarwal decided to issue a letter to all the schools in the district to abide by the guidelines stated in the Right to Education Act and Fee regularity Act.

To resolve the parent’s issues, MLA Rakesh Pandey also accompanied them to DC office.

Parents protesting against outside the DC office in Ludhiana on Monday. (JS Grewal/HT )

Taking cognisance of parent’s complaint regarding schools harassing children due to non-payment of annual charges, Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal formed a quick response team which will take immediate action after receiving a complaint from parents. The quick response team will comprise of three members-one each from district administration, education department and police commissioner.

If any book store is selling the textbooks without bill then, the parents can give a complaint to the income tax department and appropriate action will be taken.

If the schools are using their premises for commercial purpose like selling textbooks/uniform then we will write to the concerned board to take action against the schools.

If any book store owner is charging more from any parent than the MRP then, they can approach consumer court.

Swaroop Singh, Vice president of parents union, said, “We are not happy with our meeting with the deputy commissioner as our main issue was related to fee and no solution was given. The deputy commissioner must have given stay orders and authority must be given to him to resolve related to fee.”

Parents submit memorandum to DC

In the memorandum, the parents have requested DC to pass orders to schools to allow students to attend classes who have not deposited re-admission charges, annual charges, development charges, activity charges, building funds, other types of funds and tuition fee till the fee committee takes the final decision.

To take action against private schools as they are harassing the children who had not submitted the annual charges.

Mother complains to DC after kids’ names struck off rolls

Names of two private school students, Angel and Gauri were struck off the rolls due to non-payment of fees. A parent, Sonia said, “My daughters are studying in a private school, Shimalpuri and I paid the fee of both my kids late. The school has struck off my children’s names without informing. When I asked the school authorities, they replied that I have not paid the fee on time due to which they will not allow my kids to study in the school. They are charging exorbitant admission fee and other charges and there is no check by the authorities.