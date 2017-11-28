Ludhiana factory collapse: Manual search reveals two jackets, shoe, documents

A day after the district administration called off the rescue operation on the site where a plastic factory collapsed near Suffian Chowk, municipal corporation (MC) staff began a manual search to find some clue of the three missing firemen.

The workers found two jackets, a shoe and some documents related to the factory machinery, kindling hope. But authorities said they did not belong to the missing firemen.

The building collapse killed 13 people, including six firemen, while their three colleagues could not be traced even as the district administration on Sunday announced the search operation was over. The administration, however, decided to manual check the debris for any trace of the missing firemen: Manohar Lal, 50, Sukhdev Singh, 36, and Manpreet Singh, 25.

MC joint commissioner Satwant Singh said the material found from the rubble on Monday did not seem like it belonged to the firemen, adding that the workers will continue to search through the debris in the day. The operation will be stopped at night due to poor visibility.

Residents of Mushtaq Ganj demanded that the authorities should also check the rubble of the factory fallen on the back side of the building, as a fire hose was visible in it.

MC employees pledge one day’s salary to kin of firefighters

The officials and employees of the municipal corporation (MC) have pledged one day’s salary to the families of the firefighters who died in the blaze at the plastic factory. The MC employees gathered at the Zone D office of MC on Monday morning, and paid tributes to the victims of the tragedy. The employees said they expected to raise around Rs 70 lakh from the donations, which will distributed equally among the families of the firefighters.

Residents, factory owner demand compensation

The owner of the Rickshaw Manufacturing Factory, Surinder Kapoor, and owners of the houses situated on the backside of the factory, that also collapsed with the plastic factory building, have demanded compensation from the administration. Kapoor said he was completely out of work since his factory collapsed, while numerous families had been left homeless since their houses crashed down with the plastic factory. He added that his son had received numerous injuries in the mishap, and was still under treatment.

Factory owner sent to judicial custody

Owner of Gola Plastic Factory, Inderjit SIngh Gola, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody. He was arrested on November 23 on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his building collapsed on November 20 following a massive fire that killed 13.