Ludhiana factory collapse: Three firemen still untraced

It will take at least three more days to complete the operation and remove the entire debris, NDRF officials said.

punjab Updated: Nov 24, 2017 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
he bodies of three firemen – Manohar Lal, Sukhdev and Manpreet —trapped in the rubble have still not been traced. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Rescue operations entered the fourth day on Thursday with teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force making all efforts to remove debris from the site. The bodies of three firemen – Manohar Lal, Sukhdev and Manpreet —trapped in the rubble have still not been traced.

With hazardous chemicals stored on the ground floor of the factory, flames are still seen erupting at the site with the fire fighting operations still on. Moreover, the dust removed from the debris is also scalding hot.

It will take at least three more days to complete the operation and remove the entire debris, NDRF officials said. Thirteen persons have been killed, including six firemen, with three still untraced as the plastic factory in Industrial Area collapsed on Monday. The fire broke at 6am and the building collapsed at 12.15pm on November 20.

