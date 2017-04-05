Ludhiana: Head constable dies after suffering heart attack during argument over traffic violation

Head constable Suresh Kumar’s childhood dream was to don the uniform and serve his country. Before joining Punjab Police, he served in the army but little did he know that one day the call of duty will turn into his nemesis.

He died late on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest during a verbal spat with a traffic cop who was towing away his car from outside the police commissioner’s office. He was already suffering from a heart ailment for the past two years and was on continuous medication since then. His wife, daughters and mother are inconsolable.

Suresh lived in a single-storied house in Indira Colony. His is a joint family. The area was abuzz on Wednesday as several people came to pay their condolences.

While the family praised the efforts and immediate medical attention provided by senior police officials after Suresh suffered the heart attack, they are now demanding compensation and also a job for a family member.

Rakesh Kumar, Suresh’s elder brother, said he was a dedicated man and had always dreamt wanted to don the uniform to serve his country. “Even as a child, Suresh would always tell us that one day he will work for the Indian Army or police. He was posted in Lucknow and then Sikkim before he left the army to join Punjab Police in 1991,” he said.

The newly-appointed police commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, as a goodwill gesture, has declared that traffic violators will not be challaned for a month. However, the police chief directed traffic police to remove wrongly parked vehicles from outside the entry gate of his office compound on Tuesday. Suresh reached the spot when his car too was being removed and got into a heated argument with an assistant commissioner of police who told him that his car will be released only after he paid the fine.

Later, Suresh complained of uneasiness and fell on the road and was shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Shubham Kumar, Suresh’s nephew, said the family should receive appropriate compensation along with a job to a family member on a priority basis.

Police commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh said compensation along with a job to a family member will soon be announced. “It was an unfortunate incident but the department will stand by the family in their time of difficulty. The medical expenses were also borne by the department,” he said.