Ludhiana: Inebriated labourer tied to pole, thrashed for ‘raping, murdering’ 7-year-old girl

The anger of Fauji Colony residents of Sherpur area spilled over after a labourer raped and brutally murdered a 7-year-old daughter of his neighbour on Sunday late. The residents tied the accused, who was in an inebriated condition with a pole and thrashed him with sticks, before handing him over to the police.

The accused allegedly lured the minor to a secluded place by offering candies. After raping the girl, he strangulated her and threw her body amid the bushes in a vacant plot.

The police suspected that the accused, Mast Ram, 28, did it following a rivalry with father of the deceased. The accused had indulged in a spat with the latter a few days ago and was since nursing a rivalry against him.

A case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused. The victim was the youngest of seven siblings. The postmortem report revealed that the girl died due to strangulation. She had injury marks on her head also.

Father of the victim stated that when he came home in the evening, his daughter was playing in the street. He along with his wife went to the market for buying vegetables and grocery. At around 9.30, when he came back, his daughter was missing.

He along with area residents initiated a search for his daughter. After sometime, his daughter was found in the bushes in a vacant plot. She was bleeding profusely. She had nail scratch marks and biting marks all over her body.

He rushed her to the nearby hospital. Sensing her condition, the hospital staff referred her to Civil Hospital, where she breathed her last.

The area residents suspected Mast Ram of committing this crime and nabbed him. He confessed to the same, following which infuriated residents tied him with a pole and thrashed him with sticks.

On being informed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP city 2) Kuldeep Sharma along with police team reached at the spot. The police nabbed the accused and initiated action against him.

The locals stated that when they nabbed the accused, he was high on drugs and was unable to stand on his feet.