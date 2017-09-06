Ludhiana labourer held for bid to kill 15-year-old sister

Uttarakhand Police arrested a 22-year-old labourer of Muradpura, Ludhiana, for trying to kill his 15-year-old sister by pushing her down a hill near Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar, a few days ago. The man claimed that her sister had brought bad name to the family by her ‘affairs’.

The arrest was made in Ludhiana as the man had returned home after committing the ‘murder’, assuming that his sister was dead. However, the girl survived and lodged a complaint at the Shyampur police station in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand Police then sent a team led by sub-inspector Jatinder Bhandari to Ludhiana. Here, the incharge at Millargunj police post, ASI Sukhdev Raj, assisted him in carrying out the arrest. Uttarakhand Police have rounded up the parents of the girl for interrogation, claiming that they could be part of the conspiracy.

“The accused has confessed to pushing his sister from a hill to kill her. He claimed that her affairs were bringing disrepute to the family,” said ASI Raj.