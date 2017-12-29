Ludhiana man kidnaps neighbour’s 7-yr-old son, slits throat for Rs 1,000

In a fit of rage, a man slit throat of his neigbour’s seven-year-old son after kidnapping him and threw the minor on a railway track here following an argument over Rs 1,000 with the victim’s father on Wednesday evening.

The seven-year-old victim Arbaaz used to call the accused, identified as 22-year-old Bittu Kumar, a labourer, as ‘chacha’. Bittu, who lived in the same locality as that of the victim, Dashmesh Nagar, used to pay Rs 2,500 per month for meals cooked by victim’s mother. After Bittu paid only Rs 1,500 this month, victim’s father Shaukat Ali Khan asked him to pay the full amount, failing which he will not get dinner.

Upset over the argument, the accused, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, started abusing Khan after which he was pushed out of the house. “After I left the house for market, Bittu came to my house and started abusing my wife. When my son Arbaaz tried to stop him, the accused left,” said Shaukat Ali Khan.

“Around 9 pm, the accused returned and kidnapped my son. We tried looking for him, but to no avail. The police later informed that Arbaaz was found at railway crossing with his throat slit,” he added. Police said residents of the slum area rushed the seven-year-old to hospital after they heard his screams.

At the hospital, the victim told police that Bittu thrashed him before slitting his throat and then threw him on the railway crossing. Inspector Mohammad Zamil, Shimlapuri police station SHO said police have registered a case of kidnapping and attempt to murder. The police have also launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.